There are growing concerns for the welfare of a teenager who has been missing for three days.

Poppy Walker, 17, was last seen on Friday 10 November in Paignton but is known to frequent the wider South Devon area.

Devon and Cornwall Police also say she could possibly travel further using public transport.

Poppy is described as a white female, 17 years old, with shoulder-length auburn/red hair.

She was last known to be wearing a black puffer coat, black leggings and black and white trainers.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting log number 460 – 10/11/2023.