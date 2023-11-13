A Devon and Cornwall Police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman.

Police constable Jack Rickard is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 15 November.

The force has said the 35-year-old, from Exeter, allegedly assaulted a woman in the city while off duty in November last year.

A spokesperson said: "PC Rickard was initially arrested and bailed in November 2022 while enquiries were ongoing.

“He has remained suspended from duty since his initial arrest."