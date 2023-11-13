The family of a "loving" husband, father and grandfather have paid tribute to him following a fatal collision in the Cotswolds.

Rupert Clarkson died after he collided with another vehicle on the B4081 Campden Road between Mickleton and Chipping Campden on Sunday 29 October.

The 83-year-old, who was an avid motorcyclist, was riding his KTM 390 Duke motorbike at the time of the crash.

Paying tribute to Rupert, who was from Droitwich in Worcestershire, his family said: "Rupert absolutely loved riding his motorbike – it was a lifelong passion of his.

"He was part of two clubs that were close to his heart, the Worcester Motorcycle Club and the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).

"Every Sunday he would meet up with other riders and they would ride out together, he had a huge amount of love for the clubs and his fellow riders."

They added that Rupert was a "loving husband, father of two and grandfather to three children".

They said: "He was a well-established mechanic back in the 1970s and 1980s around the Vale of Evesham, and he then moved onto Droitwich to start a garden machinery business with his son.

"His relaxing downtime was the love of gardening as he loved growing fuchsias with his wife. He always enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and dogs.

"Rupert will be missed dearly by all of his family and friends."