A man has been arrested after a child was grabbed by the wrist outside of a primary school in Taunton.

It was reported to have happened on Thursday 9 November outside Parkfield Road school.

The mother of the child intervened and they were physically unharmed.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "Investigative enquiries have since been carried out, as well as additional patrols in the area.

"A man, in his 40s, was arrested this afternoon (Monday 13 November) in connection with our enquiries and is due to be questioned under caution.

"The child’s family have been updated.

"We appreciate this is a sensitive matter, but would please ask people do not speculate on the circumstances as we seek to further our understanding into what happened."