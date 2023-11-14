Exeter exhibition on legacy of 'Section 28' and its impact on LGBTQ+ community

Play Brightcove video

A new exhibition in Exeter is marking 20 years since the repeal of a law which banned teachers from 'promoting' homosexuality in schools.

Researchers have conducted interviews looking at the impact of Section 28 and examining the parallels with issues faced by today's LGBTQ+ community.

Professor Helen Berry said: "You weren't allowed to talk about it. Teachers weren't allowed to discuss it with their pupils.

"It was a really repressive and quite fearful time, particularly because of the tabloid press and the AIDS crisis and that climate of fear, hostility and actual hatred against gay people."

Section 28 was repealed in England in 2003. Credit: ITV News

Dr Hannah Young who worked on the exhibition said: "People fought against Section 28 from the very beginning. So we wanted to really centre the voices and experiences of people who lived through it, but also to reflect on the really concerning parallels and legacies today, particularly when it comes to discussions about trans people and trans rights."

Exeter MP Ben Bradshaw says he grew up in a time of prejudice and hatred. Credit: ITV News

Exeter MP Ben Bradshaw says he remembers growing up as a young gay man during a time of prejudice and harmful attitudes.

He said: "It reminds me of some of the bad things that went on in our country, which I think a lot of young people today don't even realise happened.

"I think it's a particularly timely exhibition given we have a similar kind of moral panic now about trans and non-binary people as we had back then about gay people.

"It's useful to have this bit of local, regional social history, but also as a reminder of how things can go wrong and how we need to bring people together and not drive them apart."