Residents living in a tower block in Bristol have been told to leave their homes due to a "major structural fault".

Barton House, in Barton Hill, is currently being evacuated. ITV News understands there are fire safety concerns relating to the building.

It means as many as 400 people - including 100 children - will need to find a new place to stay.

It is understood people are being asked to pack enough stuff to last them a day or so and, where possible, are being asked to stay with friends and family.

Bristol City Council is believed to have declared a major incident to help it deal with the issue. A full council meeting which was scheduled to take place has been cancelled so staff can work to find people alternative accommodation.

A letter to residents states that there's risk of building collapse is a risk if a fire, explosion or large impact were to happen.

People affected are being directed to Wellspring Settlement, which is being used as an emergency information point.

But one resident told ITV News they found out about the evacuation on social media.

“The only thing I knew is I received a message on Facebook saying there is something wrong in Barton Hill," he said.

"My flat has been bad for two to three months- leaking leaking leaking, half of the ceiling just came away - literally about a month ago.

"I’ve been trying to get in touch with the council leaving messages - nothing. It’s rotten from bottom to top - damp, mould, everybody’s got it.

"This place should have been knocked down years ago. I don’t know what’s going on. I haven’t got a clue.”

On social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Wellspring Settlement, which serves the Barton Hill area has said: "We're aware of the developing emergency at #BartonHouse - it looks like our Wellspring Site at Beam Street, BS5 9QY will be an information point for residents of the block.

"Please go there to speak to a BCC worker to find out where you should go."

Bristol City Councillor Carla Denyer has also said: "A high-rise block of flats in Lawrence Hill has been found to have a major structural fault, all residents are being asked to evacuate."Please don't visit, allow space for the professionals to do their jobs. Local councillor Yassin Mohamud is on site supporting."

What do we know so far about Barton House evacuation?

Barton House is the oldest building on the estate and has 98 flats inside housing around 400 people.

It is believed that surveys on three flats have identified structural issues and more surveys are due to be carried out.

ITV News understands that while there is no imminent risk, concerns were raised over the building's construction and how a fire, explosion, or heavy impact would compromise the building's structure.

A letter to residents reads: "A recent building survey at Barton House has shown there is a risk of building collapse if there was, for example, a fire, explosion or large impact.

"Because of this we are taking a cautious but sensible approach and asking all residents in the block to evacuate the building immediately.

"For the time being this is a temporary measure so we can carry out a more detailed survey.

"Initially we are asking that, if you are able to, you stay with family or friends.

"For those who cant stay with friends and family, you can go to Tawfiq Masjid & Centre or to a temporary rest centre which is being arranged.

"We will be securing the building to make sure your home is kept safe whilst residents are evacuated."

Updates to follow