A man from Marlborough has been jailed for a rape he committed almost a decade ago.

Robert Miles assaulted his victim in a house in 2014.

The 37-year-old was sentenced to six and a half years at Swindon Crown Court on Monday 14 November after a trial in September.

Wiltshire Police say it took the victim five years to 'get the courage to report the crime' and the events of the night have 'had a lasting impact on her'.

In a victim impact statement, she said: “I have, at all times, low self-esteem. I feel my quality of life has been greatly impacted in many ways by what Robert has done to me.”

Investigating officers said the situation had been 'long and gruelling' for the victim.

Detective Constable Clare Sylvester-Wyness said: "The trial has been set four times previously but has been rescheduled due to the Covid pandemic and the barrister strike.

"I would like to thank her for her bravery and courage to seek justice.

"We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to come forward and tell someone, even if the offence took place some time ago. We understand it can be difficult.

"You might not be completely sure what happened or how to talk about it, but we have trained officers and partner organisations that are here to listen and work together to support you in any way we can.

“Importantly, your information could help us bring the offender to justice and make sure you and other people in a similar situation, are kept safe.”

Information about support available to survivors of rape and sexual assault can be found on the Wiltshire Police website.