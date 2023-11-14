A man in his 20s has been left with sleep and memory issues after being punched by a group of eight to 10 young people in Bristol.

The incident happened at around 11.40pm on Wednesday 8 November in Little Stoke Park, Stoke Gifford between the recycling centre and the BMX track.

The victim suffered bruising, three chipped teeth and shoulder and jaw injuries. He was left needing hospital treatment.

His phone was also stolen in the incident.

He has since returned home and is recovering from his injuries but is still suffering memory problems and is having trouble sleeping.

The young people are all described as wearing dark hoodies and bomber jackets with dark face masks and balaclavas. They were all believed to be riding bikes.

One of the offenders is described as having short dirty blond hair and being of medium build.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "If you were in the area at the time or saw anything which could help our investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 5223273802."