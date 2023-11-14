Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the fight was caught on CCTV

Twelve men have been convicted and banned from football matches after a fight broke out following a pre-season friendly match in Devon.

The incident happened between two sets of fans following the Torquay United V Exeter City game on 23 July last year.

The men were seen on CCTV in Torquay town centre fighting and provoking one another in the street.

Court hearings have been running since March 2023 at Newton Abbot Magistrates’ Court and Exeter Magistrates’ Court, with the final defendant sentenced on Friday 27 October.

Each of the 12 men were convicted of public order offences and sentenced to the following:

Gavin Weeks, 32 of Newton Abbot, was convicted to Section 4 of the Public Order Act on 24 May and sentenced to a 12-month community order, 200 hours unpaid work, £199 court costs, and a handed a Football Banning Order for four years.

Kieran Phillips, 25 of Exeter, was convicted to Section 4 of the Public Order Act on 24 May and was sentenced to a 12-month community order, 150 hours unpaid work, £199 court costs, and a handed a Football Banning Order for four years.

Charlie Edwards, 23 of Torquay, was convicted to Section 4 of the Public Order Act on 24 May and sentenced to a 12-month community order, 180 hours unpaid work, £199 court costs, and handed a Football Banning Order for four years.

Jude Davis, 20 of Torquay, was convicted to Section 4 of the Public Order Act on 24 May and sentenced to a 12-month community order, 150 hours unpaid work, £199 court costs, and handed a Football Banning Order for four years.

Daniel White, 21 of Torquay, was convicted to Section 4 of the Public Order Act on 24 May and sentenced to a 12-month community order, 150 hours unpaid work, £199 court costs, and handed a Football Banning Order for three years.

Jack White, 20 of Torquay, was convicted to Section 4 of the Public Order Act on 24 May and sentenced to a 12-month community order, 150 hours unpaid work, £300 fine, £205 court costs, and handed a Football Banning Order for four years.

Bradley Scholes, 21 of Paignton, was convicted to Section 4 of the Public Order Act on 24 May and sentenced to a 12-month community order, 180 hours unpaid work, £199 court costs, and handed a Football Banning Order for four years.

Kieran Hughes, 23 of Paignton, was convicted to Section 5 of the Public Order Act on 24 May and sentenced to a 12-month community order, 150 hours unpaid work, £199 court costs, and handed a Football Banning Order for four years.

Danny Osborne, 30 of Exeter, was convicted to Section 5 of the Public Order Act on 8 March and fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and given a Football Banning Order for three years.

James Finch, 29 of Torquay, was convicted to Section 4 of the Public Order Act on 24 May and sentenced to a 12-month community order, 200 hours unpaid work, £199 court costs, and handed a Football Banning Order for four years.

Mark Thompson, 35 of Torquay, was convicted to Section 5 of the Public Order Act on 1 August and fined £400, £935 court costs, and was handed a Football Banning Order for three years.

Oliver Symons, 24 of Crediton, was convicted to Section 4 of the Public Order Act on 27 October and sentenced to a 12-month community order, 120 hours unpaid work, £889 court costs, and handed a Football Banning Order for three years.

The banning orders will prevent them from attending any regulated match in the UK for the duration of the order or travelling to locations where their club is playing on match days.

They will also be required to surrender their passports when England are scheduled to play matches overseas.

In response, PC Bruce from the Devon & Cornwall Police Sporting Events Department said: “We welcome the decision by the courts in all of these cases.

"We are committed to working with all our football clubs and sports teams to ensure supporters can attend such events without fear for their safety.

“It is important to recognise that the irresponsible actions of these men should not overshadow the good behaviour of the overwhelming majority of supporters who contribute to a terrific atmosphere both inside and outside our stadiums.”

