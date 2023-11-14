Seven puppies found abandoned in cardboard box on mountain path

Seven abandoned puppies found dumped on a mountain path in Wales have been taken in by a Gloucestershire charity.

The eight-week-old pug-cross puppies were rescued and taken to the vet after they were discovered in a wet cardboard box on 31 October.

Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home (CDCH) took on the puppies following their initial RSPCA rescue.

The charity is now appealing for donations while they provide the seven puppies with “around-the-clock care” which is estimated to cost a total of £8,400.

A couple of the puppies have an underbite that will need to be monitored as they grow. Credit: Cotswolds Cats and Dogs Home

“When the puppies arrived at the centre, it was all hands on deck,” the charity's fundraising manager Haley Medlock said.

“It breaks my heart to know that these puppies were abandoned, unwanted, and uncared for at such a young age.

“They have so much love to give and will make the perfect companion for any lucky family.

“Despite having an awful start to life, we know they will learn to love and trust humans again.”

The puppies were abandoned at just eight-weeks-old. Credit: Cotswolds Cats and Dogs Home

The team at the centre have named the rescued pups after trees. Ash, Chestnut, Oak, Fern, Willow, Maple and Hazel were all examined by vets after being found.

The team discovered they had dirty coats and umbilical hernias that will need to be repaired when they are neutered.

The puppies have been keeping the Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home team busy Credit: The Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home

RSPCA animal rescue officer Carl Hone said: "The puppies all appear healthy – and may even come from two different litters as two of the seven are bigger than the others.

“Unfortunately we don’t know much about this abandonment, as the contact number for the person who took them to the vet isn’t working."

The RSPCA is appealing for anyone with first-hand information regarding the abandoned puppies to get in touch via 0300 123 8018 and can quote 01177924.