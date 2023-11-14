Weapons were reportedly shown during a road rage incident in Warminster.

It happened at around 7.30pm on 2 November between the Victoria Road roundabout and Warminster Services on the A36, police said.

The occupants of a white Ford Mondeo, a silver BMW 1 Series, and a black Volkswagen Golf with a defective headlight were involved.

Threats were made between occupants of the vehicles and those travelling in the Ford Mondeo are believed to have been in possession of weapons.

The vehicles were driven off at speed from Victoria Road towards the bypass in the direction of Westbury.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: "We are keen to speak to any witnesses as well as anyone who may have dash cam footage which could help with our investigation.

"If you can help, please call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230116222.

"Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."