'Lucky' dog rescued by Devon RNLI after getting into trouble 120m from shore
A dog had to be rescued by RNLI crews when it got into difficulty in the water on a Devon beach.
Reuben was struggling in choppy sea conditions 120 meters from the shore.
His owners called the coastguard and crews from Clovelly RNLI set out to save him.
The lucky spaniel was brought back to the station.
Crews kept him warm and dry until his owners arrived and they were reunited with their furry friend.
In an online post, the RNLI said the owners "did the right thing" by calling the coastguard and not trying to rescue Reuben themselves.
"We completely understand the instinct to protect and rescue your dog, but it can have tragic consequences for devoted owners," the charity added.
They also said, "Reuben is one lucky pup!"
If you find yourself in a similar situation, the RNLI advice is to:
Keep your dog on a lead if close to cliff edges or fast-flowing rivers
Do not follow your dog into water or mud if they get stuck. Move to a place where your pet can get to safely and call for them as they'll probably make it out by themselves
If you're worried that your dog is stuck, then call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard