A dog had to be rescued by RNLI crews when it got into difficulty in the water on a Devon beach.

Reuben was struggling in choppy sea conditions 120 meters from the shore.

His owners called the coastguard and crews from Clovelly RNLI set out to save him.

The lucky spaniel was brought back to the station.

Crews kept him warm and dry until his owners arrived and they were reunited with their furry friend.

In an online post, the RNLI said the owners "did the right thing" by calling the coastguard and not trying to rescue Reuben themselves.

Reuben was dried off and looked after while he waited for his owners to arrive at the station. Credit: RNLI

"We completely understand the instinct to protect and rescue your dog, but it can have tragic consequences for devoted owners," the charity added.

They also said, "Reuben is one lucky pup!"

If you find yourself in a similar situation, the RNLI advice is to: