Glastonbury Festival tickets will go on sale later this week - two weeks later than planned.

Coach ticket packages will go on sale at 6pm on Thursday 16 November before the general sale takes place on 9am on Sunday 19 November.

It comes after the Glastonbury Festival ticket sale was delayed by two weeks when people had issues with their registrations.

Here's all you need to know about the sale...

When do Glastonbury Festival Tickets go on sale?

Coach ticket packages for Glastonbury Festival go on sale at 6pm on Thursday 16 November while general tickets go on sale at 9am on Sunday 19 November.

How much do Glastonbury Festival tickets cost?

Tickets will cost £355 plus £5 booking. A £75 deposit is required when booking in November, with the rest of the balance needing to be paid by the first week of April 2023.

An additional fee will be charged for the coach transfer if this package is selected.

Coaches to Glastonbury Festival 2024 Credit: Glastonbury Festival

Do I have to be registered to buy a Glastonbury Festival ticket?

Everyone who wants to buy a ticket to Glastonbury Festival must be registered beforehand. You can check the details of your registration on the Glastonbury Festival website. Registration is currently closed for the 2024 ticket sale.

When is the Glastonbury Festival 2024 ticket resale?

If you are not successful you have a second chance to secure a ticket in the resale in April, depending on how many people have failed to pay the full balance of their ticket by the deadline.

How hard is it to get Glastonbury tickets?

It's one of the most sought-after festivals in the world and there are only around 200,000 tickets up for grabs meaning Glastonbury tickets are notoriously hard to get.

The last time a full ticket sale was held, Glastonbury Festival sold out completely in around an hour.

Crowds at Glastonbury festival reach into th tens of thousands

Tips and tricks for getting Glastonbury Festival tickets

1. Make sure you're registered - if you aren't registered, you can't get tickets.

2. Know your dates - make sure you've set an alarm and your devices are turned on ready to go in plenty of time for the sale.

3. Decide on your group of six - make sure there are no awkward last-minute decisions to be made if you get through. If there are more than six of you, decide how you will split into groups before the sale.

4. Stick to your group - if you're in more than one group and get through, it could prevent other people from getting through if they add your registration after your ticket has already been secured.

4. Have all your details ready - have all of your group's names, registration numbers and postcodes ready to paste across into the booking page.

5. Have your payment card ready - make sure you have enough money to cover the £75 deposit for all of your party in your account and have your card details saved or typed out ready to copy and paste across.

6. Limit how many devices you use - organiser Emily Eavis has previously asked fans to limit themselves to one device and one browser to stop the site overloading.

7. Refresh, refresh, refresh - keep trying, and don't lose hope!