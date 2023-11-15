Play Brightcove video

Fresh protests have taken place against a controversial scheme to reduce traffic and clean up air pollution in Exeter.

Residential streets in Whipton and Heavitree have been closed off to traffic for a trial period of 18 months.

While people living within the Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) can drive to and from their homes, some are having to take longer routes.

The scheme sparked controversy from the outset, with people cutting down bollards to enable them to drive through the roadblock.

After a series of campaigns, taxi drivers are now allowed to drive through the low-traffic zone.

But some residents say it is negatively impacting their lives.

Resident Sue Brown said: "My journey to Heavitree is about three times as long, I can't walk very far, I can't stand very long.

"This is the first time I've protested in my life."

One protester said the scheme is causing pollution, adding: "All the traffic is now on the two main arterial roads sometimes right out to Pinhoe Sainsbury's, and it's the same at Heavitree."

Devon County Council says the scheme reduces traffic to make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

In a statement, the council said: "As a result of this modification the public consultation will be extended and now concludes in May.

"However, this will not extend the length of the trial beyond the original 18-month window, and previous responses will still be considered.

"We are also continuing to liaise with all emergency services throughout the trial."

There had been concerns about ambulances being blocked getting to patients but the council states South Western Ambulance Service were "unaware of any adverse incident reports attributable to the scheme."