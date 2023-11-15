Three men were attacked in a "serious assault" at a Halloween party at the Bath & West Showground.

It happened at the Westfest event at around 2.30am on Sunday 29 October after a confrontation about a taxi on the edge of the site, police said.

Two of the men were treated in hospital for facial injuries, including a fractured ear bone, but have both since been released home.

Avon and Somerset Police are looking for any footage or photos that could help them.

Investigating officers said: "The area was busy at the time and officers are appealing for anyone with footage or information that may help their investigation to come forward.

"There were also several taxis in the area at the time and we would ask drivers to check for dashcam footage."