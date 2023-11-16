A woman has been sexually assaulted in Bristol city centre, sparking a CCTV appeal.

It happened at around 2.30pm on Saturday 12 August outside the ground floor toilets of Cabot Circus shopping centre.

Avon and Somerset Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in relation to the incident.

Investigating officers are asking anyone with information to call 101 and quoting reference number 5223194506 or contact them online.