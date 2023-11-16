Three children were seen running from a huge fire in Cheltenham on 15 November.

Witnesses say they saw the children come from the direction of a derelict barn which had been set alight near Springbank Road in Hester's Way.

The blaze lit up the sky at around 4:45 pm with flames higher than the streetlights and firefighters worked to extinguish the flames until 8 pm.

Gloucestershire Police have opened an arson investigation and are treating the cause of the fire as suspicious.

Two boys and a girl, all described as being aged between 12 and 15, were seen running across the park opposite the farmland and towards Fiddlers Green Lane.

The girl is also described as being slim and having long brown hair.

There is no further description of the two boys, but all three children were seen wearing dark clothing.

After opening an investigation into the incident, police are asking for the public to come forward with more information about the suspected arson.

They would like to speak to anyone who can tell them more about the two, possible teenage, children that were witnessed running from the area.

Anyone with information or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time is asked to call 101 or submit information using the Gloucestershire Police website, quoting incident 334 of 15 November.