The latest victim of 'The Clifton Rapist' only found out he was Britain's longest-serving prisoner after watching a documentary about him - days after being told police could not find him on their systems.

Ronald Evans, 82, has spent more than half his life behind bars.

He was first jailed for raping and murdering 21-year-old Kathleen Heathcote in Mansfield, Notts, in 1963.

He was released in 1975 and went on to commit seven rapes in Bristol - becoming dubbed 'the Clifton rapist'.

He was eventually caught when police set a honeytrap, using young female officers acting as decoys to catch him.

Young female officers were sent out to walk the streets of Bristol in a bid to capture Ronald Evans.

Evans has once again been put behind bars, having been found guilty of sexually assaulting another woman while out on life licence.

He has been sentenced to four years in prison.

During the hearing, the court heard he attacked his latest victim in July 2022 and she reported him on 2 August.

But when Met Police officers looked on the Police National Computer, he was not flagged as having previous convictions.

The victim only learned of his long criminal history by chance, when ITV News West Country's Decoy documentary came on her TV.

Prosecutor Lauren Sales told the Old Bailey: "One day after she'd gone to the police she'd sat down in front of the television.

"She saw the news on ITV and there was Mr Evans, the Clifton Rapist, the UK's longest-serving prisoner.

"And they were talking of how he'd raped and murdered someone and how he had raped many more woman after he had got out of prison. She felt sick and called 101.

"She told them that was the man they couldn't find on their systems. He was there on the TV in her living room."

Ronald Evans has spent 52 years behind bars.

In a statement, the Met Police said: "Initial investigating officers had planned to conduct a voluntary interview with Evans after he was identified as a potential suspect.

"During these initial enquiries his name was checked on the PNC database, however, no previous convictions were flagged.

"He was subsequently arrested a week later after his previous convictions became known, following the publication of a television programme."

Evans murdered Kathleen Heathcote in 1963 Credit: KATHLEEN_FAMILY_091123

The Probation Service confirmed to ITV News that the Met had been told about Evans's release and had a copy of his licence.

Speaking after the sentencing, Pragati Patel said Evans presented himself as a "harmless pensioner" who volunteered in his local community.

"But in reality, and despite his age, he was still very much a deviant sexual predator waiting for his next opportunity," she added.

“The prosecution case included strong witness testimony and we were also able to tell the jury about some of Evans’ previous predatory behaviour towards women through bad character evidence made admissible in court.

“Sexual offences are some of the most harrowing cases that we prosecute. The CPS is committed to working with the police to bring sexual offenders before the courts. I hope this conviction and sentence provides some sense of comfort and justice to all those affected by this case.”