Cornwall's most extravagant festive garden light show welcomes ITV West Country

Play Brightcove video

ITV News West Country reveals a sneak peek into Cornwall's finest festive garden light show.

Reporter Charlotte Gay has been exploring the Heligan Night Garden at the Lost Garden of Heligan ahead of its opening on 17 November.

Their nighttime route takes around one hour and includes new installations as they once again work with The Lantern Company to manifest a near-magical Christmas delight.

The illuminated installations highlight the often-overlooked beauty of British nature.

Badgers, fungi, bees, butterflies, and a joyful family of Tamworth pigs await guests along the illuminated trail, creating a space for visitors to discover or become better acquainted with indigenous species.

New for 2023 is a wave display featuring hundreds of small orbs which play their own enchanting soundtrack.

There are 100,000 lights and 28 lanterns as well as the new wave display which is made up of 500 individual bulbs.

Alistair, who is in charge of the gardens, told ITV West Country: "What a transformation it is."

"It's all about connectedness and that's what Heligan Night Garden is all about, connecting ourselves again with nature but in a different way."

Alistair's favourite light display is the beaver which mirrors the beavers and damns he explains reside within the gardens.

"What I love about it is there are these glorious extravagant displays, but then you can turn a corner and there's just a little tree stump that's been artfully lit that really catches your eye and your imagination," Alistair added.

"Whether you're four of forty or ninety there's something here for everybody."

Visitors will be able to follow an extended 1-mile one-way journey around the accessible Heligan Night Garden, which will be open between 17 November 2023 and 2 January 2024.