A man who was reportedly driving around Gloucester without a tyre on his car has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and on suspicion of possessing class-A drugs.

Police said they were called at around 10am on Wednesday 15 November to a report that a motorist had been seen driving dangerously, with "smoke coming off the vehicle".

Officers found the driver in Kingsholm as he was in the process of pulling away.

A man, in his 30s from Gloucester, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and other driving offences.

When the vehicle was searched, a quantity of suspected cocaine was seized.

It was soon established that the man had been to a nearby shop, and police dogs who were in training were brought in to do some searches.

Further drugs were found concealed inside the shop and a large quantity of cash was also seized.

A second man, also in his 30s and from Gloucester, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs. They both remain in police custody.

Investigating officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed a black Range Rover being driven in the area or who has dashcam footage that could assist the case.

You can provide information online and quoting incident 131 of 15 November.