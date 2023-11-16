Drink-drive arrest in Gloucester after man seen driving around in car with shredded tyre
A man who was reportedly driving around Gloucester without a tyre on his car has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and on suspicion of possessing class-A drugs.
Police said they were called at around 10am on Wednesday 15 November to a report that a motorist had been seen driving dangerously, with "smoke coming off the vehicle".
Officers found the driver in Kingsholm as he was in the process of pulling away.
A man, in his 30s from Gloucester, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and other driving offences.
When the vehicle was searched, a quantity of suspected cocaine was seized.
It was soon established that the man had been to a nearby shop, and police dogs who were in training were brought in to do some searches.
Further drugs were found concealed inside the shop and a large quantity of cash was also seized.
A second man, also in his 30s and from Gloucester, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs. They both remain in police custody.
Investigating officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed a black Range Rover being driven in the area or who has dashcam footage that could assist the case.
You can provide information online and quoting incident 131 of 15 November.