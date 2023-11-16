Live Seetickets updates as Glastonbury Festival 2024 coach tickets go on sale

People will get the chance to get their hands on tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2024 this evening after a two-week delay.

The sale is two weeks later than initially planned after an issue involving registrations meant some people were not eligible to buy tickets despite believing they were.

Organisers reopened registration and the coach sale will take place at 6pm on Thursday 16 November before the general sale takes place at 9am on Sunday 19 November.

Tickets will be sold via glastonbury.seetickets.com and will cost £355 plus a £5 booking fee. People will need to pay a £75 deposit for their ticket plus the full coach fare at the time of booking. Ticket balances will be due in April.

None of the headliners have been revealed for next year's festival, but Madonna, Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Harry Styles are all among those rumoured.

We'll have the latest updates here:

5.30pm update

There's just half an hour to go until the sale so make sure you have your details ready, get comfortable and take a look at some tips and tricks below.

Seven tips and tricks for getting Glastonbury Festival tickets

1. Make sure you're registered - if you aren't registered, you can't get tickets.

2. Know your dates - make sure you've set an alarm and your devices are turned on ready to go in plenty of time for the sale.

3. Decide on your group of six - make sure there are no awkward last-minute decisions to be made if you get through. If there are more than six of you, decide how you will split into groups before the sale.

4. Stick to your group - if you're in more than one group and get through, it could prevent other people from getting through if they add your registration after your ticket has already been secured.

4. Have all your details ready - have all of your group's names, registration numbers and postcodes ready to paste across into the booking page.

5. Have your payment card ready - make sure you have enough money to cover the £75 deposit for all of your party in your account and have your card details saved or typed out ready to copy and paste across.

6. Limit how many devices you use - organiser Emily Eavis has previously asked fans to limit themselves to one device and one browser to stop the site overloading.

7. Refresh, refresh, refresh - keep trying, and don't lose hope!