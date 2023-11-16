A man who tried to smuggle mobile phones and drugs into a prison has been jailed for 18 months.

Kyle Morris, from Bristol, was carrying a package of mobile phones, cannabis, tobacco, steroids, needles and syringes when he was stopped by officers outside HMP Bristol in September.

The 27-year-old admitted attempting to convey prohibited articles into a prison after he was found to be in contact with people inside the prison.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 14 November.

Kyle Morris tried to smuggle mobile phones, cannabis and needles into HMP Bristol. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

DCI Ben Lavender from Avon and Somerset Police said smuggling prohibited items into prison is a "growing problem."

He said: "If these items make their way into the prison system, they can fuel further crimes by inmates and can pose a risk to prison staff.

"This sentence is evidence of how seriously this issue is taken and will hopefully act as a deterrent to other people considering taking similar steps," he added.

Morris' arrest was part of joint enforcement action carried out with South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU).

DI Alastair Quinn of SWROCU said: "We are committed to working within the prison estate and with the local police force to ensure drugs and phones and other contraband are not smuggled into the prison."