A football club has been given planning permission to build a new stand several months after building work started.

Bristol Rovers said the new South Stand at Memorial Stadium will have capacity for more than 3,000 fans and will improve access for disabled fans.

But some residents have said the building will block daylight into their homes and worsen parking problems.

Construction on the new stand at the Memorial Stadium on Filton Avenue, in Horfield began in July before planning permission had been granted.

Bristol City Council approved permission in record speed on Wednesday 15 November.

The plans include building a new stand with 3,414 seats, new toilets, concession fans and better access for disabled residents.

The Memorial Stadium first opened in 1921, dedicated to the memory of Bristol rugby players who died in World War One.

Residents have criticised the club, saying there were issues with the application.

"The club has not consulted properly with the local community and this project was rushed through in an attempt to get it ready for the current football season," Hannah Donnelly, an Alton Road resident, said.

She added: "I have concerns about the accuracy of the light and noise impact reports. They do not seem correct and neither expert vising my home.

"A 25 per cent reduction in light was reported as 'minor,' and that is not minor to me. The changes are detrimental to my living conditions. I feel totally unsupported and let down by this process."

A spokesperson for Bristol City Rovers said it acknowledges the views that engagement with the residents "should have started earlier" and has "committed to this as a regular event moving forward."

They added: "The club has agreed to financial contributions to improve local safety and to prepare and implement a travel plan to enhance sustainable transport."

The development control A committee voted to grant permission for the new stand at the stadium on Wednesday, November 15, only six weeks after the application was submitted.

All but one councillor sitting on the committee voted to approve planning permission while expressing dismay at the lack of public consultation.

Conservative Cllr Richard Eddy, chair of the committee, said: “Only a very small number of properties, and very minorly, are affected by a small reduction in sunlight. That to me is a positive sign, of course.

"This is a heartily and supportable positive scheme, and it involves new facilities for the 21st century which Gasheads and others deserve.”

The stand must now pass safety tests before it can open to the public, potentially in December.

Credit: Alex Seabrook, LDRS