There are growing concerns for the welfare of a man who has been reported missing from the Penzance area.

David Newby, 72, was last seen on the afternoon of Friday 10 November.

He is described as a white male, of slim build with shoulder-length light brown/grey hair. He is 5ft 7in tall, police said.

David was last seen wearing blue trousers, green wellies and a black O’Neill ski coat. He has butterfly tattoos.

If you have seen David, or know of his whereabouts, you are being asked to call Devon and Cornwall Police immediately on 999, quoting log number 443 of 15/11/23.