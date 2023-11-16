Play Brightcove video

Watch footage of the last time Scatchard was seen with Kelly Faiers.

Police have shared footage of wanted man Richard Scatchard after a woman was found dead at his home in Minehead, Somerset.

Today marks one month since Scatchard was last known to have been captured on CCTV, when he was in West Somerset on Monday 16 October.

Police say that despite approximately 80 reported sightings from people trying to help their enquiries, none of them have been confirmed as Scatchard.

Scatchard is wanted on a recall to prison but police also want to talk to him in connection with a murder enquiry, after the death of 61-year-old Kelly Faiers at his home, in Minehead, during the early hours of Sunday 15 October.

Police say the 70-year-old is considered a risk to the public, specifically women he forms relationships with. He is a regular user of dating apps and has previously been convicted of sexual offences in which he administered drugs to his victims to enable his crimes.

Kelly Faiers, 61, was found dead in Scatchard's home. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Events of 14-16 October

Officers say they know Kelly and Scatchard, who were in a relationship, went out to The Duke of Wellington pub, in Minehead, on the evening of Saturday 14 October. CCTV shows them having a drink together.

In the early hours of the following morning, Scatchard called the ambulance service to his home, in Blenheim Road, due to Kelly being critically ill. She was pronounced deceased by medics at the scene.

Police were called minutes later by the ambulance service at 4.15am. Officers spoke with Scatchard before leaving the scene.

On the afternoon of Monday 16 October, they wished to ask Scatchard further questions and again attended his home address, but it was found to be empty.

Richard Scatchard is considered a risk to the public, specifically women he forms relationships with. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Search for Scatchard

Scatchard was initially considered to be missing before new information led police to issue a wanted appeal for him.

They believe Scatchard spent the night after Kelly’s death – the 15-16 October – in the Watchet area, which he used to regularly visit.

CCTV captured at about 9am on Monday 16 October shows Scatchard in the Swain Street area of Watchet. This is the last sighting on CCTV they have of Scatchard.

One person, who knew Scatchard, has since told police they saw him later that same morning wearing light-coloured shorts when they were driving along Blenheim Road in Minehead.

Previous public appeals have culminated in more than 80 calls and online reports of potential sightings.

Officers say they are continuing to analyse every one of them, but those that have been reviewed have either been discounted or there is insufficient evidence to determine whether it is Scatchard.

The vast majority of the reported sightings have come in the West Somerset area, but he may have travelled to another part of the country.

Expert support

The National Crime Agency is supporting efforts to locate Scatchard. It has provided specialist advice to help us develop search plans in a bid to find him.

Enquiries into Kelly’s death are being led by the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT).

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins said: “The forensic post-mortem examination carried out shortly after Kelly’s death proved inconclusive.

“The circumstances behind Kelly’s death are still unclear despite further test results, but it continues to be treated as suspicious.

"We still wish to speak to Scatchard to see if he can help us progress our enquiries. We desperately want to provide Kelly’s family with the answers they deserve as soon as we can.”

Det Supt Haskins continued: “The other equally important focus we have, which we particularly want the public’s help with, is the search for Scatchard.

“We are hugely appreciative of everyone who has sought to help our enquiries, from people calling in with information to locals putting in their business windows the wanted posters the Minehead neighbourhood team has distributed.

“We have also had constructive conversations with the National Crime Agency who are providing us support with these searches, for which we are grateful.

“Ultimately, the best chance of us apprehending Scatchard is by a member of the public calling in with key information about his whereabouts.

"This may be through a chance sighting or even someone who has previously been reluctant to come forward – either way we’d please encourage those people to call 999.

“And if Scatchard sees this appeal, we’d urge him to do the right thing and to hand himself in.”

How can you help?

Scatchard is described as a white man, about 5ft 11ins and has a Scottish accent. He’s known to have used the name Richard Dunlop previously.If you see Scatchard, do not approach, instead phone 999 and provide the call handler with the reference 5223259285.

If you know where he may be, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference same reference number, or complete our online appeals form.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online and on 0800 555111.