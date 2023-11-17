Malmesbury Abbey has been burgled, with a "number of items of great significance" stolen.

These include goblets, ornaments, and money from a charity box.

Rev'd Oliver Ross, who is Vicar at the Abbey, said he has been left feeling "deeply hurt" by the incident.

In a statement, he said: "We are all deeply hurt and dismayed by the break-in at the Abbey.

"We are amazed that someone would stoop so low as to desecrate and steal from the house of God."

A post on the Abbey's social media said: "We ask everybody to hold the Malmesbury Abbey, its staff and the community in their prayers at this difficult time, as we work together towards healing and hope for the stolen items to be successfully recovered."

The Abbey says it will be closed until Saturday evening’s Banana Blush concert due to the ongoing work by the forensics and cleaning team.

People are being asked to look at their website and social media channels for up-to-date information on opening times.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting reference 54230121403.