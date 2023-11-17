A car that crashed, flipping onto its side, needed to be removed from the road by firefighters in Newton Abbot.

It happened on Thursday 16 November on the A382 Exeter Road.

Crews initially responded to reports of a car fire.

However, once they arrived at the scene, they discovered the incident was in fact a crash involving a Ford car.

Firefighters worked to move the car from the scene. Credit: Newton Abbot Fire Station

The underneath of the car could be seen from the road. Credit: Newton Abbot Fire Station

Firefighters at the scene said they quickly established that no one had been injured and all occupants had been able to get free.

The on-scene fire crew from Newton Abbot Fire Station then worked to make the vehicle and the scene safe.

This was achieved by using battery-powered spreaders, which help gain access under the car's bonnet.