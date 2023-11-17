Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV West Country's Clare Manning visited a hedgehog rescue centre to find out what people can do to help the endangered species

A charity has issued a warning reminding people they should only handle hedgehogs if it is absolutely necessary.

Prickles and Paws, a hedgehog rescue charity based in Cornwall is concerned that some hedgehogs are being brought in when it would be best to leave them in the wild.

The charity has already rescued more than 1250 hedgehogs this year, which is an increase on the number of hedgehogs it had looked after this time last year.

"So the main message is, if they're out at night, they're ok, but if they're out in the day, that is when we need to intervene," Katy South, co-founder of Pickle and Paws, said.

She added: "As a nocturnal animal, any daytime activity is a cause for concern."

Hedgehogs are endangered species with around a third of the national population lost since the millennium according to the People's Trust for Endangered Species.

The number of hedgehogs in the wild has been declining. Credit: ITV News

Ms South said she is happy that more people want to protect hedgehogs, but is urging people to call the charity or a vet for advice before assuming a hedgehog needs help.

She said: "Lots of people are a bit apprehensive about taking them to a vet thinking they might be too busy or that they might just euthanise the animal, but that's not our experience.

"There is no charge for taking them to a vet. It's just a case of giving them a ring and making sure they have the capacity to admit, and we will work really closely with them."

Ms South added that while hedgehogs are in decline, there are lots of ways people can help without disturbing them in the wild.

She said: "Studies are starting to show that hedgehogs are stabilising in urban areas which is where we are, so we definitely can make a difference.

"It's about reconnecting the habitat for them, they're a very adaptable species, they just need a helping hand."