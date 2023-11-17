A fourth speed camera has been cut down by vandals in Cornwall leading to police issuing a safety warning.

Officers were called at 1.45am on Friday 17 November to a report that static speed camera on the A394 in Longdowns, Penryn had been cut down.

Last week an average speed camera also on the A394 at Trewennack near Helston, appeared to have been chopped down.

That followed another two speed cameras monitoring the 30mph zone on the A39 at Perranarworthal were chopped down last month.

The damaged camera in Longdowns, Penryn

Following the latest incident Superintendent for local policing at Devon and Cornwall Police, Ian Thompson said: “The recent rise in criminal damage to speed cameras in the West Cornwall area continues to cause concern.

"Such acts cause a danger to the public and diverts resources from critical police activity.

“They also disrupt local communities and road users, and the cost of repair falls on the taxpayer.

“We are investigating these crimes and continue to urge the community to report any suspicious activity or share information that might help our enquiries."

Talking to ITV News last week, Superintendent Thompson warned that the damage would have an impact on policing in the county.

He said: "It is expensive to replace the cameras. There is a fund of money utilised for road safety and that will be impacted by having to put money into replacing the cameras.

"Ultimately it impacts road safety across the region because we won't have the funds to invest in other areas."

He added: "Ultimately, the cameras have been installed for people's safety on the roads.

"They detect around 40 speeding motorists a month so it's not making loads of revenue but it is keeping speeds down and there haven't been any serious accidents there for some time.

"People are taking their frustrations out on the cameras. They are going to get replaced.

"We will work with the local community to keep people as safe as possible, they're not going anywhere. They're there for the protection of the community.

"There are other ways and means to get your point across... You don't need to resort to criminal damage."

Anyone with any further information about the latest incident is asked to contact the police on 101 and quote reference number 50230302450.