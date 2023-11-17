A mansion worth £3million could be yours for less than the cost of a cinema ticket.

One lucky person is guaranteed to win this breathtaking six-bedroom home in Somerset, as part of a new charity campaign to raise £1million for the RSPCA.

The winner of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw will become the proud owner of a countryside retreat surrounded by beautiful gardens.

It comes mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered.

The winner will also receive £100,000 in cash and can decide to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income, or sell it to become a cash multi-millionaire.

If they decide to lease it, estate agents reckon the property could earn a long-term rental value of between £6,000 and £8,0000 monthly.

This is a home fit for a Jane Austen heroine and it's easy to picture Mr Darcy strolling through the acres of mature woodlands, orchard and rolling fields.

The charming gardens and grounds are made up of manicured lawns, fabulous herbaceous borders, woodland and fields. Credit: Omaze

Imagine arriving in your carriage, to be greeted by a gravel drive sweeping up to the beautiful mansion.

It has a classical stone façade, flanked by pavilions, and once inside, you'll be greeted by elegant wood panelling and a curved staircase.

This home has so many lovely period features - like ornate cornicing in the drawing room, and a stone fireplace to warm family and friends at Christmas.

But although the soul of this house belongs in a fairytale, it's always nice to have a few mod-cons.

The bespoke kitchen is designed by Tom Howley. Credit: Omaze

The bespoke kitchen is designed by Tom Howley, most of the appliances are Miele, with the exception of a Fisher and Paykel wine fridge.

There are two built-in American-sized fridge and freezers - as well as a large larder cupboard and a further fridge freezer.

A spacious orangery leads off the kitchen, creating a beautifully light and airy living space split into a dining area and sitting room.

The orangery has been divided into a dining area and family sitting room. Credit: Omaze

The family sitting room in the orangery. Credit: Omaze

The centre piece is a lovely log burner, but there is also under floor heating throughout the entire house to keep you warm during the winter.

French doors lead off each side of the orangery, with access to the kitchen garden to the south and formal gardens to the east and north.

There are skylights and the doors are fitted with solar blinds. Just off the kitchen, there is a boot room, a large utility room, separate lavatory and plant room.

On the first floor, there is a light and spacious main bedroom with en suite bathroom and built-in wardrobes, as well as a subtly integrated air conditioning unit.

There are four further double bedrooms, one with an en-suite, with inviting views over the sumptuous surrounding scenery.

On the first floor, there is a light and spacious main bedroom with en suite bathroom and built-in wardrobes. Credit: Omaze

The charming gardens and grounds are made up of manicured lawns, herbaceous borders, woodland and fields.

Another garden accessed directly from the kitchen has numerous raised beds and is watered from a private well - along with a built-in gas BBQ. There is also a fruit garden as well as a greenhouse and potting shed.

Outdoor dining. Credit: Omaze

The property also boasts an extensive oak framed triple garage and workshops to the north-west of the house with a separate access onto the driveway.

The house is just eight miles from Bath, which offers a range of shops, schools and sports clubs - as well as the Theatre Royal and the famous Roman Baths.

There's also a train service from Bath to London Paddington which takes just over an hour.

The draw will raise money for the RSPCA, the oldest animal welfare charity in the UK, and help hundreds of thousands of pets, wildlife and farm animals every single year.

Animal neglect and abandonment is reaching a three-year high this festive season, and many RSPCA centres are already full to bursting with unwanted pets.

The RSPCA rescues, rehabilitates, rehomes and release animals in desperate need of care.

The money raised will enable the RSPCA to continue carrying out its vital work - and help their rescue officers to help even more many animals that are in desperate need of help.

The RSPCA will be the first charity to benefit from Omaze’s updated donation model, which enables it to increase its guaranteed minimum donation tenfold, rising from £100k to £1 million. Omaze is also aiming for its highest ever raise for a charity partner to date.

Actress and RSPCA Ambassador Joanna Page with her dog Billy. Credit: Omaze

The draw is backed by actress and RSPCA ambassador Joanna Page, who said: “I’m incredibly pleased to be supporting the RSPCA, a charity that has been close to my heart for a long time.

"The RSPCA has been rescuing animals from neglect and cruelty for nearly 200 years and still continues to work hard to improve the lives of animals every single day.

"This is why the Omaze partnership is so important as the money raised will help the RSPCA to continue their vital work rescuing and rehabilitating over 100,000 animals in need each year.”

This is the second time the charity has teamed up with Omaze. The first partnership, in 2022, raised £1 million, bringing the total raised for the RSPCA by Omaze to £2 million.

James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the RSPCA again for our latest house draw in Somerset.

" By offering this magnificent property, along with £100,000 in cash, we’re giving people the chance to live mortgage and rent free for the rest of their life - as well as raising money for charities whilst introducing them to brand new audiences that they otherwise wouldn't reach.

“We’re tremendously proud that the Omaze community has already raised £22,250,000 for good causes across the UK.”

In addition to winning the Grand Prize - people who enter by midnight on Sunday 10th December for online and Tuesday 12th December for postal entries, will be in with the chance to win £250,000 cash, just in time for Christmas.

Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Somerset, are available now at www.omaze.co.uk.