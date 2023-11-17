A Somerset man has been jailed for rape and sexual assault offences in Sherborne.

Gary John Bridger was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He will also be on licence for a further two years.

The 66-year-old appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court on Tuesday 14 November after being found guilty at an earlier trial of two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

The incident occurred on Thursday 7 July 2022 when a female victim was raped and sexually assaulted by Bridger at a property in Sherborne.

It was reported to Dorset Police and Bridger was arrested later that same day.

Detective Superintendent Julie Howe said: “Firstly, I would like to praise the victim for the courage she has shown in coming forward to report these offences and for the support she has given throughout the investigation and the court proceedings.

“Bridger behaved in an appalling and detestable manner that showed a complete lack of empathy for the victim. We absolutely will not tolerate violent sexual offences of this nature.

“Dorset Police takes reports of sexual offences very seriously and we are committed to supporting victims, investigating offences and bringing such as Bridger to justice.”