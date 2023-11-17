Law enforcement around class B and C drugs has been “pathetically weak” in recent years, according to a police and crime commissioner.

Alison Hernandez, Conservative PCC for Devon and Cornwall, said too much focus is placed on deaths from class A drugs such as heroin, rather than enforcing the laws around cannabis.

“There’s been too much conversation nationally about the legalisation of cannabis so a lot of people think it already is legal,” Ms Hernandez said.

“We want to remind our communities that it’s not and the damage that it causes.”

Police risk assessments look at drug deaths which means they focus on heroin, according to the PCC, who also pointed out that more people are in treatment centres for cannabis use than other drugs.

Ms Hernandez is pushing for the classification of cannabis to be reviewed, using data from California where it has been legalised.

“There’s been some real wider impacts on society by even considering the legalisation of it and that’s why we’d like it to be considered in the round with new evidence,” she added.

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst, national lead for regional organised crime units, said: “We go after organised crime and there’s a lot of money to be made in cannabis.

“The cannabis threat now manifests itself significantly in homegrown cannabis factories.

“The drug itself is stronger than it’s ever been. And itself is linked to a lot of mental health challenges … and untold harm.”

A crackdown on cannabis farms in July across England and Wales saw 1,000 illegal growing sites raided and more than 1,000 people arrested.

Police argue that crime gangs involved in cannabis production are also responsible for other crimes, including Class A drug smuggling, modern slavery and violence and exploitation.