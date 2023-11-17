A dog has attacked three people in Gloucester, sparking a police appeal.

It happened on Prinknash Close in the Matson area of the town at around 6.20pm on Thursday 16 November.

Three people have suffered minor injuries, with one person being treated in hospital.

Gloucestershire Police said it's believed the attack was unprovoked.

Following a search of the area, two dogs have been seized.

Investigating officers say they now want to speak to anyone who may have relevant information.

They are particularly keen to speak to anybody who was in the area at the time.

People are being asked to contact police online, quoting incident 341 of 16 November.