One of the 'rarest cats in the world' - an Amur leopard - has arrived at Dartmoor Zoo from Belgium.

Fredo has been brought to the West Country from a zoo in Bellewaerde and arrived at the site on Tuesday 14 November.

The critically endangered animal's name translates to 'cold' or 'chilly', to represent his natural habitat in Siberia.

Staff at Dartmoor Zoo have worked to try and make his new home feel as close to his natural habitat as possible.

Scott Chambers, the site's director of animal care, said: "We obviously wanted a slice of Siberia here and that's exactly what we've got. He just fills it out nicely. He's beautiful, fits right in, blends in really well, you can't see him sometimes."

However due to Fredo's climbing ability and power, extra security has had to be installed at the zoo, and a local company, Meddings Group, has donated overhanging metal fences to the zoo. These now make up the largest defences on the site.

"I think it's the only enclosure where they don't have a roof on for an Amur leopard as well, so we were up against it and that," Lucas Tyles, from Meddings Group said.

"Especially when he was scaling the tree, you can see why it was needed," he added.

There are fewer than 100 Amur leopards left in the world, meaning they are considered the rarest cat in the world. There are also now more of his species in captivity than there are in the wild.

But it's hoped the nine-year-old will help to develop and protect the existence of the Amur leopard.

'We are so proud to be suitable to hold this incredibly rare animal'

Ben Mee, the zoo's chief executive, said: "It's an active possibility that the offspring of this animal and animals like him in the zoo community can actually be reintroduced back into the wild. I think that's not just symbolically really important, but it's just an extremely significant thing to be doing."

It has taken Dartmoor Zoo seven years to be permitted to finally house an Amur leopard, something that Ben believes is a huge achievement.

"I am so proud that the zoo community has looked at us and said, 'yes, finally, you are suitable to be holding one of these incredibly rare animals'," he said.

Despite the lengthy time it took to bring Fredo into the enclosure, staff at the zoo have said they are already looking to find him a female companion.

