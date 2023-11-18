A cyclist in his 60s suffered serious head and shoulder injuries following a hit-and-run in the Cotswolds, police said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision involving a car and a cyclist on the A429 near the Donnington crossroads shortly after 1.30pm on Friday 17 November.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was found by officers with head and shoulder injuries and was taken to Warwick Hospital for treatment.

It is believed the crash involved a dark-coloured car, possibly a Ford, which was travelling from Moreton-in-Marsh towards Stow-on-the-Wold.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop to check on the cyclist and continued on their journey.

Gloucestershire Police is now seeking to hear from the driver, as well as any witnesses to the crash or anyone who may have dashcam footage that could be helpful to the force's investigation.

Anyone who believes they may be able to assist the force is being urged to complete this online form and quote incident 235 of 17 November.

