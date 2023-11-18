Police are appealing for witnesses after investigations into a fire in Cheltenham, which saw two women taken to hospital, have deemed it to be suspicious.

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a reports of a fire within Lisle House in Clarence Square shortly before 8pm on Thursday 16 November.

A 50-year-old woman was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in a critical condition due to smoke inhalation. She remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A second woman, in her 60s, was also taken to hospital, while a number of other people were assessed by emergency services at the site.

Officers from Gloucestershire Police have now deemed that the fire is suspicious and believe it began between 7pm and 8pm. They would like to hear from anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or may have any information.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire and officers are asking anyone with information on what happened or who has relevant dashcam, mobile or CCTV footage to get in contact by completing this online form and quoting incident 383 of 16 November.

"Alternatively you can give information anonymously to the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online. "