A man has died and two others have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a motorbike crash in Somerset.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a red and white Husqvarna bike and an orange KTM motorcycle on Greenway in Monkton Heathfield, at 9pm on Friday 17 November.

Paramedics also attended the crash and a man in his 30s was declared dead at the scene.

His family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

A teenage boy and a man in his 20s have both been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The teenager has been released under investigation and remains in hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. The other man remains in custody, having received treatment on Friday night.

The road was shut to allow officers to carry out their enquiries but reopened at 6.30am on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or may have information or dashcam showing the bikes before the incident to help us with our enquiries.

"Please call 101 and quote reference number 5223281803 or contact us online."

