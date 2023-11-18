A man has been left requiring hospital treatment for facial injuries after being assaulted in a park in Downend, near Bristol.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was attacked while sitting on a bench in the King George V Playing Fields at about 12:15pm on Friday 17 November.

The suspect is said to be a white man, in his mid-40s, and around 5ft 10ins of a medium build.

Officers added that the suspect is described as having short, dark greying hair and was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with a logo and dark blue jeans.

Police say the suspect was with a white woman of a similar age, who is described as slim, with short blonde hair and wearing a long black coat.

The pair also had three small dogs of an unknown breed with them, one of which was a golden colour and another was said to be white and fluffy.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call 101 and quote reference number 5223281358 or use the online contact form on the Avon & Somerset website.