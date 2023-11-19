A huge piece of sand art has been created on a Devon beach to commemorate those who have died on Westcountry roads in the past year.

The 50-metre wide circular design is made up of 47 hearts, one for each life lost, and was drawn at Saunton Sands by Cornish artist Chris Howarth, known as 'One Man and His Rake'.

The sand art was commissioned by the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership to mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on Sunday 19 November.

Art work commemorates those who lost their lives in road traffic collisions in Devon and Cornwall Credit: VISION ZERO SOUTH WEST

Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: “It’s vital to remember that these aren’t just numbers – these are people’s loved ones and family members, parents, children, brothers, sisters, friends.

“Each one of these fatal and serious collisions has a devastating impact on those involved and the wider community and we will continue to remember those who have lost their lives on our roads."

The design was washed away by the waves when the tide came in Credit: VISION ZERO SOUTH WEST

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council’s cabinet member for Highway Management and vice-chair of Vision Zero South West, said: “We know the damage and lifelong impact caused by fatal and serious collisions, but we also strongly believe these collisions can – and must – be avoided.

“We are working hard to prevent death and serious injury on our road network, but we can only achieve this with your support."

Campaigners are urging people to sign up to the Vision Zero South West Road Safety Pledge which outlines five key points to keep all road users safer.