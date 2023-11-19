Millions of people around the world are expected to try to get their hands on Glastonbury Festival tickets during the main sale this morning, 19 November.

Coach ticket packages sold out in just 25 minutes earlier in the week, but thousands more tickets will go on sale this morning.

It comes two weeks after the sale was initially due to happen after an issue involving registrations meant some people were not eligible to buy tickets despite believing they were.

The general sale for Glastonbury Festival 2024 tickets is due to take place at 9am on Sunday 19 November. Only those registered will be able to purchase tickets.

Tickets will be sold via glastonbury.seetickets.com and will cost £355 plus a £5 booking fee. People needed to pay a £75 deposit before ticket balances are due in April.

None of the headliners have been revealed for next year's festival, but Madonna, Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Harry Styles are all among those rumoured.

We'll have the latest updates here:

9:07am update

Official ticket vendor Seetickets has asked those trying to buy a ticket to close any additional tabs to reduce traffic on the website.

In a post, Seetickets wrote: "If you are trying to book Glastonbury tickets this morning, we ask that you please close any extra devices / tabs, so that we can serve you as quickly as possible."

9.00am update

Tickets are now officially on sale. Good luck to everyone hoping to get through.

The first people are now going through the process of trying to secure tickets. Some are suggesting they have already managed to get through the booking page.

8.30am update

Tickets will go on sale in half an hour so make sure you've got your devices fired up, registration details ready and check our handy tips and tricks below while you wait.

Seven tips and tricks for getting Glastonbury Festival tickets

1. Make sure you're registered - if you aren't registered, you can't get tickets.

2. Know your dates - make sure you've set an alarm and your devices are turned on ready to go in plenty of time for the sale.

3. Decide on your group of six - make sure there are no awkward last-minute decisions to be made if you get through. If there are more than six of you, decide how you will split into groups before the sale.

4. Stick to your group - if you're in more than one group and get through, it could prevent other people from getting through if they add your registration after your ticket has already been secured.

4. Have all your details ready - have all of your group's names, registration numbers and postcodes ready to paste across into the booking page.

5. Have your payment card ready - make sure you have enough money to cover the £75 deposit for all of your party in your account and have your card details saved or typed out ready to copy and paste across.

6. Limit how many devices you use - organiser Emily Eavis has previously asked fans to limit themselves to one device and one browser to stop the site overloading.

7. Refresh, refresh, refresh - keep trying, and don't lose hope!