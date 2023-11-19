Police have shut a busy road in Gloucester after a two-vehicle crash, which caused one car to roll over.

Traffic was reported to be queuing on the A38 Eastern Avenue following the incident near a Tesco Express store on Sunday, 19 November.Police were called to the road shortly before 10.15am with paramedics assessing the condition of both of those inside the cars.

Emergency services remained at the scene while the vehicles were recovered.Motorists have been asked to find alternative routes.