Police have said they are concerned for the welfare of a man who has been missing from his home in Swindon.

Paul Jones was last seen in his home near the train station on the morning of Saturday 18 November,

The 47-year-old is said to be white, bald, around 5ft 7ins and of a medium build.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a long sleeve jumper, dark coloured body warmer and a black cap.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: "If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact us on 999 quoting log 105 of today’s date. "