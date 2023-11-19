A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a stabbing in Bradley Stoke in South Gloucestershire.

Police were called to a residential address on Honeysuckle Close following reports that a man was in a critical condition after being stabbed at about 3.20am on 18 November.

Emergency services attended but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification is yet to be completed but the deceased is thought to be a man in his 30s. His next of kin has been informed.

The man who was arrested was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged and is in police custody.

A forensic post-mortem examination is now due to be carried out.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury, of Avon and Somerset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts go out to the man’s family following yesterday’s tragic events. We will ensure they receive support from specially-trained officers to help them and to keep them informed of our investigation.

“Our investigation is at an early stage, but at this moment in time we’d like to reassure the people of Bradley Stoke this is believed to have been an isolated incident.

“A police cordon remains in place while enquiries are carried out at the scene, so people can expect to see an increased police presence in the area. It’s likely those important enquiries will take a few days to complete, and we are grateful for neighbours’ understanding."

He added that the force does not believe there to be "any wider risk to the public" but have said anyone with concerns should speak to officers in the area.

Anyone with information that may be able to help our enquiries is being urged to call 101 and quote reference number 5223281919.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or by contacting them via their website.