The family of a 10-year-old boy who nearly died after suffering a bleed on the brain are supporting a new appeal for a second air ambulance in Cornwall.

Cornwall Air Ambulance flew Ned Smith, from St Agnes, to a hospital in Bristol where he was immediately prepared for life-saving surgery.

"They played a massive part in saving his life," his dad Matt Smith said.

"He was at Bristol Hospital ready to go into theatre 20 minutes after he landed.

"We have the life we have as a family because of their part in that operation this morning.

"We'd do anything we could to support them."

The aircraft will cost £9 million but most of that has been raised by private supporters already.

Ned added: "I'd like to give them [the crew] a big thank you and I think they're amazing."

The Heli2 Appeal now hopes to raise £2.85million to buy a second aircraft for the charity.

An animation has been created to support the campaign based on Ned and his family's story.

A second craft means the charity won't have to rely on older models when one helicopter is being serviced or repaired.

The model of aircraft they use is particularly big which means they can carry enough fuel to attend more than one patient without having to restock.

The appeal will run until December 2024.