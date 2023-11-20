One of Bristol's biggest cinemas will close next week after failing to agree new lease terms with the landlord.

The Showcase Cinema de Lux, in Cabot Circus shopping centre, will screen its final film on Thursday 30 November.

Showcase, which operates the cinema, is not allowing customers to book film screenings after this date.

In a statement it said: "Showcase Cinemas can confirm that due to our inability to agree terms on a new lease with the landlords, our cinema in Cabot Circus, Bristol will cease trading with effect from the close of business on Thursday 30th November 2023."

With 13 screens, the cinema is one of the biggest in the city and opened at the same time as Cabot Circus in 2008.

Crispin Lilly, Managing Director at Showcase Cinemas UK, thanked customers for visiting throughout the 15 years it was open.

"We would also like to thank our committed team of employees at the site for their passion, dedication and hard work, especially over the last few difficult years," he added.

The Showcase cinema at the Avonmeads Retail Park in St Philips remains open and will be the closest alternative for many locals.

Mr Lilly said: "We are committed to delivering great cinema experiences to Bristol audiences and hope that customers will visit our other cinema in the city, less than 3 miles away at Avonmeads.

"We have recently invested in this site and it now features the only fully customisable recliner cinema seating in Bristol within our state of the art de Lux auditoria."