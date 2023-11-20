A man has been charged with murder following a stabbing at a house.

Lee Llewellyn, 50, of Froomshaw Road in Stapleton, has been charged with the murder of 32-year-old Martin Heffermen.

Mr Hefferman died at a property in Bradley Stoke, South Gloucestershire on Saturday 18 November.

Avon and Somerset Police said it was called to a residential address on Honeysuckle Close at around 3.20am following reports a man had been stabbed and was critically injured.

Llewellyn was remanded ahead of appearing before Bristol Magistrates Court on Monday 20 November.

A police cordon remains in place and there continues to be an increased police presence in the area, Avon and Somerset Police said.

It added that officers were supporting the victim's family.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...