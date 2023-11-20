Police are investigating after ex-England player Ugo Monye says he was victim to "blatant" racist abuse while leaving a game in Exeter.

The TV pundit says one supporter repeatedly shouted a racist term at him as he left Sandy Park following the Exeter Chiefs vs Gloucester Rugby game on Sunday 19 November.

The club says the incident was captured on CCTV and confirmed it is working with police to investigate it.

Posting about the incident on social media, Monye described it as "the most blatant racism" he's seen from a supporter at a live game, adding he is "so fed up".

He criticised those for watching on as the incident happened, saying: "Not a single person said a word, challenged or even reported it.

The former player, who earned 14 caps for England, was working at the match as a pundit for broadcasters TNT Sport.

The incident allegedly happened as the pundit was leaving Sandy Park after a match.

In a statement, Exeter Chiefs said: " Exeter Rugby Club have been working closely alongside Devon and Cornwall Police following the reported incident of racial abuse on Sunday 19 November, which took place outside of the stadium and not within our grounds, at the conclusion of our Gallagher Premiership match with Gloucester Rugby.

"The incident was captured on CCTV and this evidence along with all relevant information has been passed to Devon and Cornwall Police and the club will continue to work closely with the authorities to support their investigations.

"We would like to say a big thank you to the huge number of people who have been in contact with the club with statements and information regarding the incident. We know that this behaviour is not representative of our fans.

"Exeter Chiefs have a zero-tolerance policy for behaviour of this kind, and we have acted as quickly as possible to ensure that this has been dealt with following the advice of all appropriate authorities."

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident should contact Devon and Cornwall Police and quote reference 258 of 20 November.

Premiership Rugby added: "Premiership Rugby offers our full support to Ugo Monye and we stand united with our clubs and players in the fight against racism. Racism has absolutely no place in our game or society."