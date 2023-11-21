"Concorde" is to take to the skies over the West Country this month to mark the 20th anniversary of the last flight of the supersonic airliner.

An 11ft model of the airliner is set to soar across the skies on 25 November to mark the special anniversary.

The Concorde Alpha Foxtrot has been in a purpose-built hangar at the Aerospace Bristol museum since its final touchdown at Filton, Bristol in 2003.

The radio-controlled model, weighing 25lbs and built of a mixture of balsa, plywood, foam and composites, is powered by a Wren jet turbine engine.

The 'Concorde' was built 10 years ago by Bruce McKay and Bob Blackmore, two late members of the Woodspring Wings Model Aircraft Club.

Concorde Model with Andy Johnson (left) and fellow display pilot Dean Coxon. Credit: Peter Gibbs

The model will be flown by its current owner, Andy Johnson, of Liverpool, and take-off is scheduled for 2pm. It will be joined by other aircraft models flown by members of the Woodspring Wings club.

Woodspring Wings hold an annual model aircraft show that attracts thousands of enthusiasts from all over the South West and further afield and next year’s event will be held on the weekend of 6 and 7 July.

On 7 February 1996, Concorde set the record for the fastest crossing of the Atlantic by a civil aircraft when it flew from New York to London in just two hours, 52 minutes and 59 seconds. New York to London was also the route of Concorde's last commercial flight on 24 October 2003.

The flight will take place 21 aircraft club's site on the outskirts of Yatton.