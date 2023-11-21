A family from Plymouth is campaigning for a so-called wonder drug to be offered to all children with Cystic Fibrosis to help increase their life expectancy and their quality of life.

Two year old Mia McCarty had been refused the drug Kaftrio on the grounds it would be too expensive but a change in the rules means she is now eligible to get the medication. However for children under the age of two it's not known if they will ever be offered the drug due to cost.

"We will always feel very appreciative and grateful that Mia has been offered this drug but we will always feel sad that there are so many children out there that aren't. They have to live continuously with Cystic Fibrosis day day in and out watching their child progressively get worse - it breaks my heart for those parents." DANIELLE TOUT, Mia's Mum

Up until recently children with cystic fibrosis were often moved onto Kaftrio at the age of six but this month The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) extended the licence for children aged two to five years old but due to its cost a decision is yet to be made about whether it is prescribed to future patients meaning children younger than Mia may be denied it.

"This is our child that you are putting numbers on and you are basically saying 'they're not worth it, they're not worth all of this' and that is devastating for parents." DANIELLE McCARTY, Mia's Mum.

More than 10,000 people in the UK have cystic fibrosis, a condition which causes a sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system. Kaftrio reduces that mucus but it's estimated to cost between £100,000-£200,000 a year per patient.

"For me, it's not just about increasing Mia's life expectancy it's also about the quality of her life, keeping her out of hospital with bacterial lung infections. She'll be able to go to school and have a more normal childhood. Kaftrio isn't a cure for cystic fibrosis but it is the next best thing." JOSH McCARTY, Mia's Dad.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) which guides the NHS in England are now consulting on the use of Kaftrico for future patients and it's potential cost. In a statement they said: "We are continuing to work collaboratively with the company, NHS England and other stakeholders including the Cystic Fibrosis Trust to deliver the best outcome both for people with cystic fibrosis and for the wider NHS. Existing patients and new patients who are started on treatment while the NICE evaluation is ongoing will continue to have access to the treatments after NICE has issued its final recommendations irrespective of the outcome.