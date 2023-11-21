A man has died in a car crash on the A361 near Barnstaple.

Emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a blue BMW on the road at Heanton Court at around 12.25am on Sunday 19 November.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Powys, Wales, died at the scene.

Damage was also caused to an electricity pole and the road was closed while emergency services dealt with the scene.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is being asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police online or by calling 101 quoting 25 of 19/11/23.